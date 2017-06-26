Body found in submerged car identified as missing woman

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. -- Authorities say a decomposed body found in a car in an Illinois lake has been identified as a woman missing since April.

The St. Clair County, Illinois, coroner's office says the body of 49-year-old Melanie Renee Tally of East St. Louis was found Sunday morning in the lake near a golf course at Frank Holten State Recreation Area. The coroner says an autopsy is planned for Monday.

Tally was a postal worker in nearby St. Louis, Missouri, and was reported missing by her daughter. She was last seen April 23, when she left her job early.