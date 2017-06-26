Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
posted: 6/26/2017 7:00 AM

Body found in submerged car identified as missing woman

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. -- Authorities say a decomposed body found in a car in an Illinois lake has been identified as a woman missing since April.

The St. Clair County, Illinois, coroner's office says the body of 49-year-old Melanie Renee Tally of East St. Louis was found Sunday morning in the lake near a golf course at Frank Holten State Recreation Area. The coroner says an autopsy is planned for Monday.

Tally was a postal worker in nearby St. Louis, Missouri, and was reported missing by her daughter. She was last seen April 23, when she left her job early.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account