updated: 6/26/2017 8:56 PM

Iowan who shouted 'arrest me' to Illinois officer sentenced

Associated Press
PEORIA, Ill. -- A 35-year-old Iowa man who shouted "arrest me" to Illinois State Police during a traffic stop has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison on a federal gun charge.

A Monday statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield says Terrail Draper Lavar Dixon told a trooper to "go ahead and arrest" him after he was stopped for speeding and driving erratically.

When the officer asked the Cedar Rapids man why, he answered: "Because I have guns in the car, man." A search of the car turned up a two loaded handguns. Dixon had prior felony convictions in Illinois and Indiana.

Prosecutors said during sentencing that Dixon admitted he twice thought about shooting the officer.

Dixon pleaded guilty this year to the illegal possession of firearms by a felon.

