updated: 6/26/2017 8:54 PM

Navy Pier officials offer tips for July 4 fireworks show

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- Organizers for Chicago's lakefront Independence Day celebration say Navy Pier will open early to give revelers a jumpstart.

Navy Pier will open to the public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday ahead of the 9:30 p.m. fireworks show. It'll last about 15 minutes and be synchronized to a patriotic soundtrack.

Large crowds are expected. Navy Pier officials are encouraging visitors to arrive early, saying they'll close say they'll close the gates once capacity is reached. Organizers are encouraging the use of public transportation.

There'll also be security check points at all entrances and other Navy Pier locations.

