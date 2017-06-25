Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
posted: 6/25/2017 7:00 AM

Pinch-hitter Hector Sanchez powers Padres past Tigers 7-3

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • San Diego Padres' Hector Sanchez, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Erick Aybar during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in San Diego, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

    San Diego Padres' Hector Sanchez, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Erick Aybar during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in San Diego, Saturday, June 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • San Diego Padres' Hector Sanchez, center, celebrates his two-run home run with teammates during the eighth inning of their baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in San Diego, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

    San Diego Padres' Hector Sanchez, center, celebrates his two-run home run with teammates during the eighth inning of their baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in San Diego, Saturday, June 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Shane Greene, left, squats as he watches San Diego Padres' Hector Sanchez round third with a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

    Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Shane Greene, left, squats as he watches San Diego Padres' Hector Sanchez round third with a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, June 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Detroit Tigers' Andrew Romine follows through on an RBI single single in front of San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

    Detroit Tigers' Andrew Romine follows through on an RBI single single in front of San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, June 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • San Diego Padres trainer Paul Navarro checks on Allen Cordoba after Cordoba was hit by a pitch during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in San Diego, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

    San Diego Padres trainer Paul Navarro checks on Allen Cordoba after Cordoba was hit by a pitch during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in San Diego, Saturday, June 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet throws to the plate against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

    San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet throws to the plate against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, June 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez throws to the plate against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

    Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez throws to the plate against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, June 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • San Diego Padres' Hector Sanchez, right, watches his a two-run home run in front of Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

    San Diego Padres' Hector Sanchez, right, watches his a two-run home run in front of Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, June 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SAN DIEGO -- Pinch-hitter Hector Sanchez slugged a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning, powering the San Diego Padres to a 7-3 victory over Detroit on Saturday night and sending the Tigers to their eighth consecutive loss.

With the Padres trailing 3-2, Shane Greene (1-2) walked leadoff man Erick Aybar to start the eighth. Sanchez, a backup catcher who was batting for pitcher Kirby Yates, was hitting .087 in 23 at-bats when he slammed Greene's 0-1 pitch for his second homer of the season. Cory Spangenberg and Austin Hedges added RBI singles in the inning.

Greene was charged with four runs and two hits with two walks in just one-third of an inning.

Detroit's losing streak is its longest since also dropping eight in a row from May 28 to June 5 in 2015.

Yates (2-1) threw a scoreless eighth to earn the win for the Padres, who fell behind 3-2 in the seventh on Andrew Romine's RBI single.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account