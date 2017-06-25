Pinch-hitter Hector Sanchez powers Padres past Tigers 7-3

San Diego Padres' Hector Sanchez, right, watches his a two-run home run in front of Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Associated Press

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez throws to the plate against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Associated Press

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet throws to the plate against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Associated Press

San Diego Padres trainer Paul Navarro checks on Allen Cordoba after Cordoba was hit by a pitch during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in San Diego, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Associated Press

Detroit Tigers' Andrew Romine follows through on an RBI single single in front of San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Associated Press

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Shane Greene, left, squats as he watches San Diego Padres' Hector Sanchez round third with a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Associated Press

San Diego Padres' Hector Sanchez, center, celebrates his two-run home run with teammates during the eighth inning of their baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in San Diego, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Associated Press

San Diego Padres' Hector Sanchez, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Erick Aybar during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in San Diego, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Associated Press

SAN DIEGO -- Pinch-hitter Hector Sanchez slugged a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning, powering the San Diego Padres to a 7-3 victory over Detroit on Saturday night and sending the Tigers to their eighth consecutive loss.

With the Padres trailing 3-2, Shane Greene (1-2) walked leadoff man Erick Aybar to start the eighth. Sanchez, a backup catcher who was batting for pitcher Kirby Yates, was hitting .087 in 23 at-bats when he slammed Greene's 0-1 pitch for his second homer of the season. Cory Spangenberg and Austin Hedges added RBI singles in the inning.

Greene was charged with four runs and two hits with two walks in just one-third of an inning.

Detroit's losing streak is its longest since also dropping eight in a row from May 28 to June 5 in 2015.

Yates (2-1) threw a scoreless eighth to earn the win for the Padres, who fell behind 3-2 in the seventh on Andrew Romine's RBI single.