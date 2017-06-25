Pinch-hitter Hector Sanchez powers Padres past Tigers 7-3

SAN DIEGO -- Pinch-hitter Hector Sanchez slugged a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning, powering the San Diego Padres to a 7-3 victory over Detroit on Saturday night and sending the Tigers to their eighth consecutive loss.
With the Padres trailing 3-2, Shane Greene (1-2) walked leadoff man Erick Aybar to start the eighth. Sanchez, a backup catcher who was batting for pitcher Kirby Yates, was hitting .087 in 23 at-bats when he slammed Greene's 0-1 pitch for his second homer of the season. Cory Spangenberg and Austin Hedges added RBI singles in the inning.
Greene was charged with four runs and two hits with two walks in just one-third of an inning.
Detroit's losing streak is its longest since also dropping eight in a row from May 28 to June 5 in 2015.
Yates (2-1) threw a scoreless eighth to earn the win for the Padres, who fell behind 3-2 in the seventh on Andrew Romine's RBI single.