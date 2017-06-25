Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 6/25/2017 10:46 AM

Video review used to show red card to Cameroon defender

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan holds a red card in his hand during the Confederations Cup, Group B soccer match between Germany and Cameroon, at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Sunday, June 25, 2017.

    Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan holds a red card in his hand during the Confederations Cup, Group B soccer match between Germany and Cameroon, at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Sunday, June 25, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Referee Wilmar Roldan, center gestures as he is surrounded by Cameroon's players during the Confederations Cup, Group B soccer match between Germany and Cameroon, at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Sunday June 25, 2017.

    Referee Wilmar Roldan, center gestures as he is surrounded by Cameroon's players during the Confederations Cup, Group B soccer match between Germany and Cameroon, at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Sunday June 25, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Referee Wilmar Roldan, shows the red card to Cameroon's Ernest Mabouka, left, during the Confederations Cup, Group B soccer match between Germany and Cameroon, at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Sunday June 25, 2017.

    Referee Wilmar Roldan, shows the red card to Cameroon's Ernest Mabouka, left, during the Confederations Cup, Group B soccer match between Germany and Cameroon, at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Sunday June 25, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SOCHI, Russia -- Video review has been used to show a red card to Cameroon defender Ernest Mabouka at the Confederations Cup on Sunday.

Mabouka was sent off for a high challenge on Germany midfielder Emre Can - though only after teammate Sebastien Siani was first shown a red card in an apparent case of mistaken identity.

Siani sarcastically applauded Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan before the official consulted a tablet computer at the side of the pitch to see the images for himself.

Roldan then returned to the pitch and raised the red card at Mabouka.

The Cameroon player left the field in the 64th minute around three minutes after the tackle on Can, who was treated for his injured right leg.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account