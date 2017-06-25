IN Paducah KY Zone Forecast

IN Paducah KY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 25, 2017

900 FPUS53 KPAH 250750

ZFPPAH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Paducah KY

250 AM CDT Sun Jun 25 2017

INZ086-252115-

Vanderburgh-

Including the city of Evansville

250 AM CDT Sun Jun 25 2017

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ081-252115-

Gibson-

Including the city of Fort Branch

250 AM CDT Sun Jun 25 2017

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ082-252115-

Pike-

Including the city of Petersburg

250 AM CDT Sun Jun 25 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ085-252115-

Posey-

Including the city of Poseyville

250 AM CDT Sun Jun 25 2017

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ087-252115-

Warrick-

Including the city of Boonville

250 AM CDT Sun Jun 25 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ088-252115-

Spencer-

Including the city of Rockport

250 AM CDT Sun Jun 25 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

