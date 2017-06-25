IN Paducah KY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 25, 2017
900 FPUS53 KPAH 250750
ZFPPAH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Paducah KY
250 AM CDT Sun Jun 25 2017
INZ086-252115-
Vanderburgh-
Including the city of Evansville
250 AM CDT Sun Jun 25 2017
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph
in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ081-252115-
Gibson-
Including the city of Fort Branch
250 AM CDT Sun Jun 25 2017
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ082-252115-
Pike-
Including the city of Petersburg
250 AM CDT Sun Jun 25 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ085-252115-
Posey-
Including the city of Poseyville
250 AM CDT Sun Jun 25 2017
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph
in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ087-252115-
Warrick-
Including the city of Boonville
250 AM CDT Sun Jun 25 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ088-252115-
Spencer-
Including the city of Rockport
250 AM CDT Sun Jun 25 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
