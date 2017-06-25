IN Forecast for Tuesday, June 27, 2017
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Anderson;Partly sunny, breezy;71;51;WNW;14;50%;55%;7
Auburn;A t-storm in spots;69;50;W;9;57%;64%;8
Bloomington;Partly sunny;75;52;WNW;7;57%;57%;7
Columbus;More sun than clouds;75;52;W;8;56%;55%;7
Eagle Creek;Partly sunny;73;52;NW;9;52%;55%;7
Elkhart;A t-storm in spots;69;50;WNW;14;57%;64%;8
Evansville;Partly sunny;78;55;W;7;45%;51%;8
Fort Wayne;A t-storm in spots;70;50;W;11;57%;64%;8
Gary;A t-storm in spots;72;52;NE;14;46%;66%;7
Goshen;A t-storm in spots;69;50;WNW;14;59%;64%;8
Huntingburg;Partly sunny;76;54;SW;7;56%;49%;8
Indianapolis;Partly sunny;73;52;WNW;8;54%;56%;7
Knox;A t-storm in spots;70;48;NW;14;55%;64%;8
Kokomo;Breezy with some sun;72;50;WNW;14;56%;55%;7
Lafayette;Partly sunny, cool;70;48;WNW;10;59%;55%;7
Muncie;Breezy with some sun;72;51;WNW;14;50%;55%;7
Peru;A t-storm in spots;71;49;WNW;14;62%;64%;6
Shelbyville;Partly sunny;75;52;WNW;10;56%;55%;8
South Bend;A t-storm in spots;68;49;N;14;55%;64%;8
Terre Haute;Partly sunny, nice;75;52;W;9;50%;55%;8
Warsaw;A t-storm in spots;69;48;WNW;10;59%;64%;8
