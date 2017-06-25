Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
posted: 6/25/2017 7:00 AM

IN Forecast

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

IN Forecast for Tuesday, June 27, 2017

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Anderson;Partly sunny, breezy;71;51;WNW;14;50%;55%;7

Auburn;A t-storm in spots;69;50;W;9;57%;64%;8

Bloomington;Partly sunny;75;52;WNW;7;57%;57%;7

Columbus;More sun than clouds;75;52;W;8;56%;55%;7

Eagle Creek;Partly sunny;73;52;NW;9;52%;55%;7

Elkhart;A t-storm in spots;69;50;WNW;14;57%;64%;8

Evansville;Partly sunny;78;55;W;7;45%;51%;8

Fort Wayne;A t-storm in spots;70;50;W;11;57%;64%;8

Gary;A t-storm in spots;72;52;NE;14;46%;66%;7

Goshen;A t-storm in spots;69;50;WNW;14;59%;64%;8

Huntingburg;Partly sunny;76;54;SW;7;56%;49%;8

Indianapolis;Partly sunny;73;52;WNW;8;54%;56%;7

Knox;A t-storm in spots;70;48;NW;14;55%;64%;8

Kokomo;Breezy with some sun;72;50;WNW;14;56%;55%;7

Lafayette;Partly sunny, cool;70;48;WNW;10;59%;55%;7

Muncie;Breezy with some sun;72;51;WNW;14;50%;55%;7

Peru;A t-storm in spots;71;49;WNW;14;62%;64%;6

Shelbyville;Partly sunny;75;52;WNW;10;56%;55%;8

South Bend;A t-storm in spots;68;49;N;14;55%;64%;8

Terre Haute;Partly sunny, nice;75;52;W;9;50%;55%;8

Warsaw;A t-storm in spots;69;48;WNW;10;59%;64%;8

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Forecast

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account