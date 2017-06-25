Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 6/25/2017 7:00 AM

Spain fights forest fire near nature reserve; 1,000 evacuate

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MADRID -- A forest fire in southern Spain has forced the evacuation of 1,000 people and is threatening a national park famous for its biodiversity, authorities said Sunday.

The flames have advanced westward and have entered Donana National Park, one of Spain's most important nature reserves and home to the highly endangered Iberian lynx.

"The fire has entered in the limits of the reserve, and that is where we are focusing our efforts," Jose Gregorio Fiscal Lopez from the regional Andalusian authority in charge of the environment, told Spanish national television.

Susana Diaz, the regional president of Andalusia, said "there is no risk to the population" after a 1,000 people were evacuated from campsites and houses near the town of Moguer on Spain's southern coast where the fire started on Saturday night.

Televised images showed trees engulfed by flames during the night.

Diaz said the fire was proving difficult to fight due to the hot weather and shifting winds.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account