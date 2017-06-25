Istanbul Pride march to go on despite governor's ban

FILE - In this Sunday, June 28, 2015 file photo, participants of a Pride Week event in Istanbul, chant slogans after police used a water canon to disperse them. For several years, Pride Week in Istanbul attracted tens of thousands of participants, making it one of largest gatherings celebrating gay, lesbian and transgender rights and diversity in the Muslim world. That changed suddenly in 2015, when authorities, citing security concerns, banned gay and trans-gender pride events chasing away shocked participants trying to converge on central Taksim Square with tear gas and water cannons.

FILE - In this Sunday, June 28, 2015 file photo, Turkish police, one holding a rubber bullet rifle, center, run to disperse participants of a Pride Week march in Istanbul. For several years, Pride Week in Istanbul attracted tens of thousands of participants, making it one of largest gatherings celebrating gay, lesbian and transgender rights and diversity in the Muslim world. That changed suddenly in 2015, when authorities, citing security concerns, banned gay and trans-gender pride events chasing away shocked participants trying to converge on central Taksim Square with tear gas and water cannons.

In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017 photo, Seyhan Arman, 37, a Turkish transgender woman who makes a living writing and performing, prepares for her solo performance in Istanbul's Pride Week. For several years, Pride Week in Istanbul attracted tens of thousands of participants, making it one of largest gatherings celebrating gay, lesbian and transgender rights and diversity in the Muslim world. That changed suddenly in 2015, when authorities, citing security concerns, banned gay and trans-gender pride events chasing away shocked participants trying to converge on central Taksim Square with tear gas and water cannons.

In this Monday, June 19, 2017 photo, Seyhan Arman, a 37-year-old transgender woman and performer, prepares the stage for her performance in Istanbul's Pride Week. For several years, Pride Week in Istanbul attracted tens of thousands of participants, making it one of largest gatherings celebrating gay, lesbian and transgender rights and diversity in the Muslim world. That changed suddenly in 2015, when authorities, citing security concerns, banned gay and trans-gender pride events chasing away shocked participants trying to converge on central Taksim Square with tear gas and water cannons.

In this Thursday, June 15, 2017 photo, Deniz Sapka, a transgender woman sits inside her home in Istanbul. Sapka who uses this name as an alias since 2006 for privacy reasons, is concerned about the lack of legal protection for the lesbian, gay and transgender community, facing widespread social stigma in the nation that is heavily influenced by conservative and religious values. 'The violence against us has existed since the day we were born. It starts in the family, it continues at the university, in the working life', Sapka said.

FILE - In this Sunday, June 28, 2015 file photo, Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse participants of a Pride Week march in Istanbul. For several years, Pride Week in Istanbul attracted tens of thousands of participants, making it one of largest gatherings celebrating gay, lesbian and transgender rights and diversity in the Muslim world. That changed suddenly in 2015, when authorities, citing security concerns, banned gay and trans-gender pride events chasing away shocked participants trying to converge on central Taksim Square with tear gas and water cannons.

In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017 photo, Seyhan Arman, 37, a Turkish transgender woman acts on stage next to a photo of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, during her solo performance for Istanbul's Pride Week. For several years, Pride Week in Istanbul attracted tens of thousands of participants, making it one of largest gatherings celebrating gay, lesbian and transgender rights and diversity in the Muslim world. That changed suddenly in 2015, when authorities, citing security concerns, banned gay and trans-gender pride events chasing away shocked participants trying to converge on central Taksim Square with tear gas and water cannons.

FILE - In this Sunday, June 28, 2015 file photo, a participant in the Pride Week march in Istanbul, stands wet from water sprayed by a Turkish police water canon, in Istanbul. For several years, Pride Week in Istanbul attracted tens of thousands of participants, making it one of largest gatherings celebrating gay, lesbian and transgender rights and diversity in the Muslim world. Now, Turkish lesbian, gay and transgender activists say they face widespread social stigma in the nation that is heavily influenced by conservative and religious values.

FILE - In this Sunday, June 28, 2015 file photo, Turkish police officers walk as they push back participants of a Pride Week march in Istanbul. For several years, Pride Week in Istanbul attracted tens of thousands of participants, making it one of largest gatherings celebrating gay, lesbian and transgender rights and diversity in the Muslim world. That changed suddenly in 2015, when authorities, citing security concerns, banned gay and trans-gender pride events chasing away shocked participants trying to converge on central Taksim Square with tear gas and water cannons.

