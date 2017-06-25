Breaking News Bar
 
Trump: Not 'that far off' from passing health overhaul

  • In this Feb. 13, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump watches as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin walks to his fiancÃ©e Scottish actress Louise Linton after he was sworn-in by Vice President Mike Pence, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to be among the guests as Mnuchin weds Linton Saturday at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on passing a health overhaul to replace what he's calling "the dead carcass of Obamacare."

Trump says he believes his majority party is "going to get there."

But that optimism runs counter to the public opposition of five Republican senators so far to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law.

Unless those holdouts can be swayed, their numbers are more than enough to torpedo the measure developed in private by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and deliver a bitter defeat for the president.

Trump tells "Fox and Friends" that "we've a very good plan."

