Illinois woman to intern in city where she was found as baby

hello

URBANA, Ill. -- A woman known as baby "Crystal Hope" after she was rescued as an infant from freezing to death in an eastern Illinois cemetery has returned to the same city 21 years later to intern at a church.

The News-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2s4YDlu ) that Skyler James was rescued by firefighter Charlie Heflin in November 1995 after an anonymous caller said she'd left an infant in an Urbana cemetery. The newborn was found at Mt. Olive Cemetery under a pile of leaves in a temperature with a minus-20 wind chill.

Now 21, James is returning to Urbana for a summer internship at Wesley United Methodist Church.

James plans to attend seminary in the fall after her graduation and eventually get her master's degree in theology. She hopes to someday become an ordained minister.

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com