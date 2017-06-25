Breaking News Bar
 
Man sentenced in Rockford marijuana-growing operation

Associated Press
ROCKFORD, Ill. -- A second man who helped run a large growing operation inside a Rockford warehouse has been sentenced to federal prison.

The Rockford Register Star (http://bit.ly/2sQ58KY ) reports that a federal judge sentenced 35-year-old Justin T. Paglusch on Friday to 10 years in prison. In march, Paglusch pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture marijuana.

Prosecutors say Paglusch of Ingleside was part of an operation inside the Asher Tool warehouse that grew more than 1,200 marijuana plants were being grown.

Last year, another defendant Jeremiah N. Clement of Des Plaines was also sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. Another defendant is scheduled to stand trial next month and three others have pleaded guilty to drug charges and are scheduled to be sentenced in August.

The warehouse was destroyed by fire in 2015.

