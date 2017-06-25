Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
Conservation group adds land to Bloomington-area preserve

Associated Press
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- A conservation group has bought 115 acres that's mostly farmland near Bloomington as an addition to a nature preserve.

The Sycamore Land Trust says the two parcels are within the Beanblossom Creek Bicentennial Conservation Area, which stretches across northern Monroe County from Lake Lemon to just outside the town of Gosport. The purchase gives the land trust nearly 1,350 acres in the conservation area, where it aims to provide habitat for wildlife and native plants.

Sycamore spokeswoman Abby Perfetti tells The (Bloomington) Herald-Times (http://bit.ly/2rVWCZ2 ) that it will allow the farmland to revert to mainly wetlands and woods.

She says the new land won't be open to the public for some time, as preparation work needs to be done on the property.

Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com

