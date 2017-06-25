Breaking News Bar
 
Tebow being promoted to Mets' affiliate in Florida

By PETE IACOBELLI
Associated Press
 
 

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Tim Tebow is moving up and heading south - to some very familiar territory.

Tebow has been promoted to the New York Mets' high Class A affiliate in St. Lucie, Florida. The 29-year-old Tebow led the University of Florida to two national championships in football and won the 2007 Heisman Trophy during his stellar career with the Gators.

"I'm not sure how much of an additional challenge it will be," Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Sunday in San Francisco. "Clearly it's a step up. I certainly think he can handle it."

Tebow began his first pro baseball season with Class A Columbia, drawing huge crowds at home and wherever the Fireflies went in the South Atlantic League. He entered his final Fireflies game batting .222 with three home runs and 23 RBIs.

"I wouldn't say he has excelled there, but at the same time, what he's done there - given all the circumstances - justified the promotion to Port St. Lucie," Alderson said.

