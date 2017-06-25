Breaking News Bar
 
China tries Crown Resorts employees on gambling charges

Associated Press
BEIJING -- Crown Resorts employees are standing trial in a Chinese city on gambling charges, in a case that highlights the sensitivity of doing certain businesses in China.

The trial opened Monday morning at a criminal court at the Baoshao District People's Court in Shanghai, months after 19 Crown Resorts employees were detained on suspicion of recruiting Chinese nationals for gambling trips to Crown Resorts properties outside China.

Among the detained is Jason O'Connor, head of VIP gaming for Crown Resorts.

It's not immediately known how many of the detained employees were in court on Monday.

Gambling is illegal in mainland China, but it's allowed in Macau. Chinese also are known for their extravagant gambling appetites outside China and coveted by foreign casinos.

