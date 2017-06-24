Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/24/2017 7:53 AM

Huddersfield signs Depoitre, 1st recruit since EPL promotion

Associated Press
HUDDERSFIELD, England -- Newly promoted Premier League team Huddersfield broke its transfer record to make its first signing of the offseason, bringing in Belgium striker Laurent Depoitre from Porto.

The northern club said Depoitre joined for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract, with the option of another 12 months. Local media reported the fee was 3.5 million pounds ($4.45 million), almost double the previous record.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner called Depoitre a hard-working striker with a good attitude, making him "fit the Terriers' identity very well."

The 28-year-old Depoitre was not first choice last season for Portuguese team Porto, which he joined from Belgian side Gent in 2016.

