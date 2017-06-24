Breaking News Bar
 
Minnesota Wild name Bob Woods as an assistant coach

Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild has named Bob Woods as an assistant coach.

The 49-year-old Woods served as an assistant last season for the Buffalo Sabres, which had the top-ranked power play in the NHL. Before that Woods spent two seasons as general manager and head coach of the Saskatoon Blades in the Western Hockey League.

This will be his fourth stint as an assistant under Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau. They last worked together with the Anaheim Ducks in 2012-14.

A former defenseman, Woods played pro hockey for 13 seasons.

