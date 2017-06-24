Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/24/2017 11:00 AM

Ronaldo scores, Portugal eases past New Zealand 4-0

  • Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, celebrates with Pepe after scoring his side's first goal during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between New Zealand and Portugal, at the St. Petersburg Stadium, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, scores his side's first goal on a penalty during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between New Zealand and Portugal, at the St. Petersburg Stadium, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Portugal's Bernardo Silva, right, scores his side's second goal during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between New Zealand and Portugal, at the St. Petersburg Stadium, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, is challenged by New Zealand's Michael Boxall during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between New Zealand and Portugal, at the St. Petersburg Stadium, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • New Zealand goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic makes a save during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between New Zealand and Portugal, at the St. Petersburg Stadium, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between New Zealand and Portugal, at the St. Petersburg Stadium, Russia, Saturday June 24, 2017.

    Associated Press

 
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
Associated Press
 
 

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- Cristiano Ronaldo's 75th international goal helped lift Portugal to a comfortable 4-0 win over New Zealand on Saturday and into the Confederations Cup semifinals.

Ronaldo scored with a penalty kick in the 33rd minute, four minutes before Bernardo Silva slipped a shot into an unguarded goal.

Andre Silva dribbled deep into the New Zealand penalty area to score with a rising shot in the 80th and substitute Nani shot low past goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic in stoppage time.

Portugal finish top of Group A on goal difference ahead of Mexico, which also advanced by beating host Russia 2-1 in Kazan.

European champion Portugal outclassed a typically robust New Zealand team which extended its winless Confederations Cup run to 12 games across four editions.

Ronaldo was denied three times with headers by New Zealand's impressive goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic, who made eight saves and used his big body to block second-half shots by Andre Silva and substitute Nani.

In the semifinals, Portugal will play on Wednesday in Kazan against the runner-up in Group B, which is currently Germany before the final games Sunday.

Portugal will be without defender Pepe who is suspended for a second yellow card in the tournament.

