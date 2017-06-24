Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 6/24/2017 10:56 AM

Host Russia exits Confederations Cup after loss to Mexico

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and Russia, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

    Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and Russia, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Mexico's Hector Herrera, top, and his teammates celebrate their side's first goal during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and Russia, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

    Mexico's Hector Herrera, top, and his teammates celebrate their side's first goal during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and Russia, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Mexico's Nestor Araujo, inseen in the fram, scores during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and Russia, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

    Mexico's Nestor Araujo, inseen in the fram, scores during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and Russia, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Russia's Alexander Samedov, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and Russia, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

    Russia's Alexander Samedov, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and Russia, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Russia's Alexander Samedov , left, scores during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and Russia, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Saturday June 24, 2017.

    Russia's Alexander Samedov , left, scores during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and Russia, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Saturday June 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Russia's Alexander Samedov and his teammates celebrate the opening goal during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and Russia, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

    Russia's Alexander Samedov and his teammates celebrate the opening goal during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and Russia, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Mexico's Carlos Vela, center, is tackled by Russia's Yury Zhirkov, left, and Fedor Kudriashov, during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and Russia, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

    Mexico's Carlos Vela, center, is tackled by Russia's Yury Zhirkov, left, and Fedor Kudriashov, during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and Russia, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Russia's Alexander Samedov, not in the frame, scores as Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is trying to stop the ball during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and Russia, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

    Russia's Alexander Samedov, not in the frame, scores as Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is trying to stop the ball during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and Russia, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Mexico's Miguel Layun, top, and his teammates celebrate their side's first goal during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and Russia, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

    Mexico's Miguel Layun, top, and his teammates celebrate their side's first goal during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and Russia, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Mexico's Javier Hernandez, front, and Russia's Georgii Dzhikiia, rear, challenge for the ball during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and Russia, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

    Mexico's Javier Hernandez, front, and Russia's Georgii Dzhikiia, rear, challenge for the ball during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and Russia, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and Russia, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

    Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and Russia, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
By TALES AZZONI
Associated Press
 
 

KAZAN, Russia -- Host nation Russia fought valiantly effort but could not avoid early elimination at the Confederations Cup after a 2-1 loss to Mexico on Saturday, a result that secured the Mexicans in the semifinals of the World Cup warm-up tournament.

Portugal also advanced from Group A after beating last-place New Zealand in St. Petersburg.

Needing a victory to advance from its difficult group, the hosts played well and took the lead with a goal by Alexander Samedov in the first half, but the experienced Mexicans equalized with Nestor Araujo before halftime and secured the victory early in the second with a goal by Hirving Lozano after a blunder by Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev.

The Russians had plenty of chances, but poor finishing kept them from earning a better result. Several players missed clear scoring opportunities throughout the match in front of 41,585 fans at Kazan Arena.

Mexico had a second-half goal by defender Hector Moreno disallowed for offside after video review.

Russia was the lowest-ranked team in the eight-nation competition among continental champions plus the World Cup winner and the host nation.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account