updated: 6/24/2017 12:29 PM

Vikings say they encouraged Floyd to drink kombucha tea

Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings officials say they encouraged Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd to drink the kombucha tea he says was the reason he was flagged for drinking alcohol and violating terms of his house arrest.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports (http://bit.ly/2t723c2) that Vikings chief operating officer Kevin Warren wrote a letter to Floyd's attorney, Robert Feinberg, stating that Floyd did not know that the tea contained alcohol. Floyd is prohibited from drinking alcohol as part of his 96-day home confinement sentence for drunken driving.

Feinberg attached Warren's letter to a defense motion urging a Scottsdale, Arizona, judge to cancel a hearing scheduled Monday and reinstate Floyd's electronic monitoring.

Floyd was arrested after police found him asleep behind the wheel on Dec. 11 in Scottsdale. He pleaded guilty to extreme DUI.

