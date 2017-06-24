Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 6/24/2017 2:01 PM

Minnesota stockpiles 6 selections on 2nd day of NHL draft

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It was a long wait for the Minnesota Wild, but the club amassed six picks on the second day of the NHL draft.

The team's first selection came in the third round Saturday when the Wild chose right wing Ivan Lodnia with the 85th overall pick. The 17-year-old Lodnia, of Los Angeles, spent the last two seasons with the Erie Otters, where he totaled 96 points in 128 games.

The Wild took center Mason Shaw of Wainright, Alberta with the 97th overall pick. Shaw tallied 94 points in 71 games last year with Medicine Hat.

The Wild also drafted Bryce Misley, a center from Calgary, Alberta; Jacob Golden, a defenseman from Toronto; Andrei Svetlakov, a center from Moscow; and Twin Cities native Nick Swaney, a center from Lakeville.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account