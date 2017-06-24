LEADING OFF: Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium, Barreto pop

FILE - In this June 18, 2017 file photo, Toronto Blue Jays reliever Roberto Osuna pitches to the Chicago White Sox during ninth inning American League baseball action in Toronto. Osuna said he is out of sorts mentally, feeling âanxiousâ and âweird.â And that is why he was unavailable to pitch Friday, June 23. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Associated Press

Atlanta Braves' Brandon Phillips (4) drives in a run with a double during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, June 23, 2017, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Umpire Sam Holbrook, right, ejects Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria, left, as umpire Greg Gibson, center, watches during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics' Franklin Barreto celebrates his two-run home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher James Shields, also scoring Bruce Maxwell, during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Members of the grounds crew roll out the tarp as rain begins to fall, delaying the start of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers, Friday, June 23, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

A look at what's happening all around the majors Sunday:

___

WELCOME BACK

Old-Timers' Day is always a popular event at Yankee Stadium, and former catcher Jorge Posada figures to draw a lot of attention when he attends for the first time. Tim Raines, set for induction at the Hall of Fame next month, will be recognized during a special ceremony. The 71st edition will take place before New York hosts Texas.

THREE IN A ROW?

White Sox manager Rick Renteria has been ejected two straight games this weekend. He was tossed Friday night vs. the A's for arguing about a foul ball, then got the heave-ho Saturday when he threw his hat and joined third baseman Todd Frazier's dispute about a replay review.

FOUR IN A ROW?

Brandon Phillips has homered in three straight games for the Braves. The streak comes after he delivered game-winning hits in back-to-back games last week. The 35-year-old who grew up in the Atlanta metro area is hitting .306 with seven home runs.

ENCORE!

Franklin Barreto was a smash in his big league debut, hitting a two-run homer and a single Saturday as the Athletics beat the White Sox. The 21-year-old infielder is a top prospect in the Oakland organization, and was promoted from Triple-A after shortstop Chad Pinder injured his hamstring Friday night and was put on the 10-day disabled list.

FINDING HIS WAY

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna says he is out of sorts mentally and feeling "anxious." The 22-year-old is getting a little break from pitching right now.

"I really don't know how to explain it," Osuna said through a translator.

"This has nothing to do with me being on the field," he said. "I feel great out there. It's just when I'm not on the field that I feel weird and a little bit lost. I wish I knew how to get out of this. We're working on it. We're trying to find ways to make me feel better. But, to be honest, I just don't know."