Death toll in Pakistan attacks climbs to 56

Pakistani investigators collect evidence from the site of firing incident in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, June 23, 2017. Gunmen in the port city of Karachi attacked police officers at a roadside restaurant and killed four of them before fleeing, according to senior police officer Asif Ahmed. Associated Press

Pakistani investigators collect evidence from the site of a shooting incident in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, June 23, 2017. Gunmen in the port city of Karachi attacked police officers at a roadside restaurant and killed four of them before fleeing, according to senior police officer Asif Ahmed. Associated Press

Relatives mourn next to the body of a police officer killed by gunmen, at a morgue of a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, June 23, 2017. Gunmen in the port city of Karachi attacked police officers at a roadside restaurant and killed four of them before fleeing, according to senior police officer Asif Ahmed. Associated Press

PESHAWAR, Pakistan -- A Pakistani official says the death toll from twin blasts in the northwestern town of Parachinar climbed to 40 overnight, bringing the overall death toll from three separate attacks on Friday to 56.

Shahid Khan, a government official in Parachinar, said Saturday that many of the victims of the attacks are in critical condition.

Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, a sectarian Sunni extremist group, claimed the twin bombings at a crowded market in Parachinar, a Shiite-dominated town.

. Another 12 people were killed in a suicide car bombing near the office of the provincial police chief in the southwestern city of Quetta, in an attack claimed by a breakaway Taliban faction and the Islamic State group. Four police officers were gunned down in southern city of Karachi.