Colombian rebels release kidnapped Dutch journalists

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The Netherlands' foreign ministry says that two Dutch journalists who were kidnapped earlier this week by leftist rebels in Colombia have been released unharmed.

Foreign Minister Bert Koenders said in a statement early Saturday that Derk Bolt and Eugenio Follender "are doing relatively well under the circumstances."

Bolt and Follender were seized Monday by members of the National Liberation Army while out reporting in the volatile Catatumbo region near the border with Venezuela.

Bolt is host of a Dutch television show called Spoorloos (Without a Trace), Follender a cameraman for the show, which attempts to help people find their long-lost blood relatives.

The ELN is Colombia's last major guerrilla army with about 1,500 troops.