Indiana
posted: 6/24/2017 7:00 AM

IN Forecast

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

IN Forecast for Monday, June 26, 2017

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Anderson;Partly sunny;71;53;W;14;48%;34%;8

Auburn;A shower in places;72;54;W;8;56%;49%;7

Bloomington;Partly sunny;77;53;W;8;52%;23%;7

Columbus;Partly sunny;77;54;W;9;52%;24%;8

Eagle Creek;Partly sunny;73;54;WNW;10;50%;27%;8

Elkhart;A stray shower;71;54;W;14;56%;55%;8

Evansville;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;55;NNW;13;41%;19%;8

Fort Wayne;Some sun;72;54;WSW;10;55%;37%;8

Gary;An afternoon shower;73;54;W;13;46%;56%;8

Goshen;A shower in places;70;54;W;14;59%;54%;7

Huntingburg;Lots of sun, breezy;79;53;NNW;13;53%;20%;8

Indianapolis;Sun, some clouds;74;54;W;9;51%;27%;8

Knox;Sun, some clouds;71;53;W;14;54%;44%;8

Kokomo;Partly sunny;74;53;W;13;54%;36%;8

Lafayette;Sun, some clouds;72;51;WNW;11;55%;27%;8

Muncie;Partly sunny;73;55;W;13;49%;32%;8

Peru;Partly sunny;73;53;W;13;61%;38%;8

Shelbyville;Sun, some clouds;76;55;W;11;53%;26%;8

South Bend;Sun, some clouds;71;53;W;13;55%;44%;8

Terre Haute;Partly sunny, breezy;76;53;N;13;47%;23%;8

Warsaw;Partly sunny;70;53;W;9;59%;42%;8

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Forecast

