Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 6/24/2017 8:04 AM

Champaign extends moratorium on video gambling until January

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The city of Champaign has extended its moratorium on new video-gambling machines until Jan. 23.

The original moratorium was scheduled to expire July 18. The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2s07rct ) that Mayor Deb Feinen said the moratorium was enacted to give the city time to discuss additional regulations on video gambling. The city council voted Tuesday for the extension.

Deputy City Manager Matt Roeschley says there will be a city council meeting this fall to consider regulation methods.

City council member Clarissa Nickerson Fourman says one strip mall has two gambling cafes next to each other. She says she doesn't want to eliminate gambling but it's "not doing something great for our community."

Illinois Gaming Board data show Champaign has about 60 licensed video-gambling locations.

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account