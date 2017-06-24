Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/24/2017 10:50 AM

Iran detains Islamic State linked group

Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's Intelligence Ministry is saying that its forces have detained members of a group linked to the Islamic State group it says intended to carry out terrorist acts in holy cities across the country.

The ministry says its forces confiscated three Kalashnikov rifles, night vision goggles, three suicide belts, three phones for remote detonation, a large amount of bullets and other technical tools for making bombs, in a statement issued Saturday.

The report did not elaborate on the number of people detained, or where the arrests took place.

Five attackers linked to IS stormed Iran's parliament and a shrine to revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini this month, killing at least 17 people and wounding more than 50.

