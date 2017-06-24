More injuries reported from northwestern Indiana water park

hello

PORTER, Ind. -- A county official says injuries have been reported involving four more children at a northwestern Indiana water park that's been ordered closed indefinitely.

Porter County Health Department administrator Keith Letta says the total is now 14 children hurt at the Seven Peaks Water Park. Letta tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times (http://bit.ly/2sCwqWL ) those reports involve 11 children suffering chemical burns, one with eye irritation from chemicals and two sustaining broken bones while on a park attraction.

The department ordered the park closed Monday, four days after opening in the town of Porter, about 40 miles southeast of Chicago. Letta says an equipment malfunction caused an apparent over-chlorination of the water.

Letta says park officials haven't contacted him since the closure was ordered. Calls to the park seeking comment rang unanswered Saturday.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com