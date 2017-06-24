Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 6/24/2017 10:56 AM

More injuries reported from northwestern Indiana water park

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

PORTER, Ind. -- A county official says injuries have been reported involving four more children at a northwestern Indiana water park that's been ordered closed indefinitely.

Porter County Health Department administrator Keith Letta says the total is now 14 children hurt at the Seven Peaks Water Park. Letta tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times (http://bit.ly/2sCwqWL ) those reports involve 11 children suffering chemical burns, one with eye irritation from chemicals and two sustaining broken bones while on a park attraction.

The department ordered the park closed Monday, four days after opening in the town of Porter, about 40 miles southeast of Chicago. Letta says an equipment malfunction caused an apparent over-chlorination of the water.

Letta says park officials haven't contacted him since the closure was ordered. Calls to the park seeking comment rang unanswered Saturday.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account