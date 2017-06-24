Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/24/2017 10:53 PM

Oil tanker flips and explodes, killing over 100 in Pakistan

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MULTAN, Pakistan -- A Pakistani official says more than 100 people have been killed after an oil tanker overturned and burst into flames.

The tanker flipped over Sunday and the fire from the oil spill engulfed scores of residents who had rushed to collect leaking fuel.

Another 50 people have been seriously injured.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer, director of Punjab provincial rescue services, says rescuers are collecting the badly burned bodies, many beyond recognition.

He says the death toll is likely to rise.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account