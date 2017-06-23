GM Botterill expects Sabres to lose out on signing Petersen

hello

CHICAGO -- Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill has all but given up on signing goalie prospect Cal Petersen.

Botterill tells reporters he expects the former Notre Dame star to pursue free agency at the end of next week, and doesn't foresee him signing with Buffalo. Though disappointed by Petersen's plans, Botterill understood the possibility existed of the Sabres losing out on their 2013 fifth-round draft pick.

The Sabres had 30 days to sign Petersen once he announced on May 31 that he was forgoing the final year of college eligibility.

Petersen led the Fighting Irish to their third Frozen Four appearance in April and was one of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award as college hockey's top goalie after going 23-12-5 with a 2.22 goals-against average and six shutouts.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey