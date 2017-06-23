Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 6/23/2017 12:32 PM

Mississippi, Texas Tech will play 2018 opener in Houston

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

OXFORD, Miss. -- Mississippi and Texas Tech will play in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff in Houston to open the 2018 season.

The matchup, which will be played at NRG Stadium, was announced on Friday.

It will be the sixth game between the two schools. Ole Miss has a 3-2 advantage in the series, including a 47-34 victory in their last meeting in 2009 at the Cotton Bowl.

Ole Miss' non-conference schedule for 2018 is now full. The Rebels will also host Southern Illinois, Kent State and Louisiana Monroe.

Ole Miss also announced other games in future seasons, including a 2019 home game against New Mexico State and a 2020 home game against Middle Tennessee. The Blue Raiders will receive a payout of $1.5 million for playing the game in Oxford.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account