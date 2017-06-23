Breaking News Bar
 
Red Sox retire No. 34 for David Ortiz

By JIMMY GOLEN
BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox are honoring David Ortiz by retiring his No. 34.

The ballclub is holding a ceremony before its game against the Los Angeles Angels. Ortiz will be the 10th Red Sox player to be so honored.

Ortiz retired at the age of 40 last year. He left the game as the No. 2 home run hitter in Red Sox history and also was in the top 10 in almost every other major offensive category.

Hall of Famers Carl Yastrzemski, Pedro Martinez, Wade Boggs and Jim Rice joined Ortiz on the field before the game, along with family members of the other players whose numbers have already been hung on the Fenway facade.

Ortiz took the field to a raucous ovation.

