IN Wilmington OH Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 24, 2017

098 FPUS51 KILN 240340

ZFPILN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Wilmington OH

1138 PM EDT Fri Jun 23 2017

INZ050-240900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Richmond

1138 PM EDT Fri Jun 23 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

INZ058-240900-

Fayette IN-

Including the city of Connersville

1138 PM EDT Fri Jun 23 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 60. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

INZ059-240900-

Union IN-

Including the cities of Liberty and West College Corner

1138 PM EDT Fri Jun 23 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 60. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

INZ066-240900-

Franklin IN-

Including the city of Brookville

1138 PM EDT Fri Jun 23 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 60. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

INZ073-240900-

Ripley-

Including the cities of Batesville, Milan, and Versailles

1138 PM EDT Fri Jun 23 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

INZ074-240900-

Dearborn-

Including the cities of Lawrenceburg and Aurora

1138 PM EDT Fri Jun 23 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

INZ075-240900-

Ohio-

Including the city of Rising Sun

1138 PM EDT Fri Jun 23 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

INZ080-240900-

Switzerland-

Including the city of Vevay

1138 PM EDT Fri Jun 23 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

