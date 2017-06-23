IN Wilmington OH Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 24, 2017
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Wilmington OH
1138 PM EDT Fri Jun 23 2017
Wayne-
Including the city of Richmond
1138 PM EDT Fri Jun 23 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Fayette IN-
Including the city of Connersville
1138 PM EDT Fri Jun 23 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 60. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Union IN-
Including the cities of Liberty and West College Corner
1138 PM EDT Fri Jun 23 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 60. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Franklin IN-
Including the city of Brookville
1138 PM EDT Fri Jun 23 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 60. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Ripley-
Including the cities of Batesville, Milan, and Versailles
1138 PM EDT Fri Jun 23 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Dearborn-
Including the cities of Lawrenceburg and Aurora
1138 PM EDT Fri Jun 23 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Ohio-
Including the city of Rising Sun
1138 PM EDT Fri Jun 23 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Switzerland-
Including the city of Vevay
1138 PM EDT Fri Jun 23 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
