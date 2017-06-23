Breaking News Bar
 
Total solar eclipse 1st in 99 years to sweep width of US

By MARCIA DUNN
Associated Press
 
 

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- This August, the U.S. will experience its first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in 99 years.

Total solar eclipses occur every year or two or three, often in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or Antarctic. What makes this one so special - at least for Americans - is that it will cut diagonally across the entire United States.

The path of totality on Aug. 21 - where day briefly becomes night - will pass over Oregon, continuing through the heartland all the way to Charleston, South Carolina. Those on the outskirts - all the way into Canada, Central America and even the upper part of South America - will be treated to a partial eclipse.

No tickets are required for this Monday matinee, just special eclipse glasses so you don't ruin your eyes.

