6/23/2017 11:29 AM

Accident reported involving military plane at Ohio air show

Associated Press
DAYTON, Ohio -- Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.

Penelope Reed of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Dayton says a report was received at 12:31 p.m. Friday of a jet off the end of a runway and on its top. She says Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dispatched a crash team and heavy rescue crew.

No injuries were immediately reported as emergency responders were working to extricate the two occupants inside the aircraft. Reed says there was no immediate report of any injuries or fuel leaks.

Staff Sgt. Tabatha McCarthy with the Air Force Thunderbirds public relations office says There was a "mishap" while a plane was on the ground. She had no other information.

Dayton's annual air show begins Saturday.

