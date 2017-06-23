Breaking News Bar
 
Lawmakers ask Mattis to review reports of Yemen torture

By DESMOND BUTLER and MAGGIE MICHAEL
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- Two senior U.S. senators are asking Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to investigate reports that U.S. military interrogators worked with forces from the United Arab Emirates accused of torturing detainees in Yemen.

Sen. John McCain, the Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and the ranking Democrat, Jack Reed, called the reports "deeply disturbing."

The reports were revealed in an investigation by The Associated Press published Thursday.

That same day, McCain and Reed wrote a letter to the defense secretary asking him to conduct an immediate review of the alleged abuse and what U.S. forces knew.

They told Mattis: "We are confident that you find these allegations as extremely troubling as we do."

