Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/23/2017 5:52 PM

LA-area father arrested on suspicion of killing missing son

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the father of a 5-year-old who has been missing for two months has been arrested on suspicion of his son's murder.

The department said in a statement that 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr. was arrested on Friday afternoon in Las Vegas and is being held there on $10 million bail.

The statement gave no details on what evidence led to Andressian's arrest. A news conference is scheduled for Monday.

Investigators have been searching for 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. since his father was found passed out in a park in South Pasadena, California, on April 22. Sheriff's officials say the father took prescription pills and was found in a car doused in gasoline.

The father was initially arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, but he was later released.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account