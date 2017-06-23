Efforts advance to protect forested bluff in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- A forested bluff that overlooks the White River in Indianapolis is closer to protection from developers thanks to a group of neighbors.

The Central Indiana Land Trust says more than 85 donors contributed $2.2 million to buy 9.1 acres from the Highland Golf and Country Club, which had proposed selling the site for a housing development.

Another $700,000 is needed to buy three additional acres to create the 12.2-acre White River Bluffs nature preserve.

The steep bluff towers 85 feet over the White River, offering a stunning view. It's dotted with some of the oldest trees in Indianapolis and is frequented by bald eagles.

Cliff Chapman is executive director of the Central Indiana Land Trust. He says it's a remarkable, special place that will open to the public in 2020.