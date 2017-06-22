Breaking News Bar
 
Marin Cilic through to quarterfinals at Queen's

  • Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates winning match point against Stefan Kozlov of the United States during day four of the Queen's Club tennis tournament in London, Thursday, June 22, 2017.

  • Marin Cilic of Croatia plays a return to Stefan Kozlov of the United States during day four of the Queen's Club tennis tournament in London, Thursday, June 22, 2017.

  • Marin Cilic of Croatia plays a return to Stefan Kozlov of the United States during day four of the Queen's Club tennis tournament in London, Thursday, June 22, 2017.

  • Stefan Kozlov of the United States plays a return to Marin Cilic of Croatia during day four of the Queen's Club tennis tournament in London, Thursday, June 22, 2017.

LONDON -- Marin Cilic avoided becoming the latest seeded player to depart early at Queen's by beating Stefan Kozlov 6-0, 6-4 Thursday and advancing to the quarterfinals at the Wimbledon warm-up event.

The fourth-seeded Cilic is the top player left following the first-round exits of Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic - the top three seeded players. Fifth-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is also out.

Cilic, the 2012 champion at Queen's, lost only 10 points in the first set and didn't face a break point in the match against the 19-year-old Kozlov.

"At a tournament like this, we have so many great grass-court players," Cilic said of the slew of upsets so far at Queen's. "Considering it's also one of the first weeks on grass, it's always very tricky."

Cilic will play another American, Donald Young, in the last eight.

