Kansas to move forward with $300M stadium renovation plan

hello

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas athletic director Sheahon Zenger says plans to renovate Memorial Stadium and build and indoor training facility are moving forward and will cost around $300 million.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2sUNiZx ) reports that Zenger made the announcement Wednesday night at a meet-and-greet event for the football team at a Kansas City, Missouri, bar. He says architectural drawings are in the works and will be released to the public in September.

Zenger offered few details, saying he will speak more in the coming months after the designs are shown to fans.

Kansas football coach David Beaty says fans "deserve a really, really nice stadium." He's trying to turn around a program that ended with a 2-10 record last season.

University officials have considered a stadium overhaul for more than a decade.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com