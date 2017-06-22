Blackhawks unsure how they'll address Hossa's absence

hello

FILE - In this Saturday, March 25, 2017, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa (81) prepares for a face off against the Florida Panthers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Sunrise, Fla. Hossa will miss the entire 2017-18 NHL season because of a progressive skin disorder, the team announced the news early Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Associated Press

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks' Marian Hossa (81) celebrate his game winning goal as Duncan Keith (2) watches during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, in Chicago. Hossa will miss the entire 2017-18 NHL season because of a progressive skin disorder, the team announced the news early Wednesday, June 21, 2017 Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Marian Hossa has been a key performer for the Chicago Blackhawks for the last nine years. They aren't exactly sure what they are going to do without him.

Hossa announced Wednesday he won't play next season because of severe side effects from medication to treat a progressive skin disorder. The decision creates questions for the Blackhawks, ranging from how they might go about replacing the rugged forward to what they might do with any cap space created by his absence.

It's also unclear if the 38-year-old Hossa will play again.

Speaking Thursday ahead of this weekend's NHL draft, general manager Stan Bowman says it's "a little bit early" to predict what they are going to do in the wake of Hossa's absence.