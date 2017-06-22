Breaking News Bar
 
AP Source: Pelicans get Jackson from Charlotte in draft deal

By LES EAST
Associated Press
 
 

METAIRIE, La. -- A person familiar with the situations says the New Orleans Pelicans have made a draft night trade to acquired former Duke guard Frank Jackson from the Charlotte Hornets.

The person, who spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn't been announced, says New Orleans received Jackson, the 31st overall choice in the NBA draft, in exchange for the Pelicans' 40th overall draft choice and cash. Yahoo Sports first reported the deal.

The 6-foot-4 Jackson, who left Duke after his freshman season, is a combo guard going to a team in need of backcourt help. Starting point guard Jrue Holiday is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and New Orleans traded his backup, Tim Frazier, to Washington on Wednesday for the 52nd pick in the draft.

The Pelicans' other guards are Quinn Cook, Jordan Crawford, E'Twaun Moore, Quincy Pondexter and Axel Toupane.

New Orleans traded its first-round pick - 10th overall - to Sacramento in February as part of a trade to acquire center DeMarcus Cousins.

AP Sports Writer Brett Martel contributed to this report.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

