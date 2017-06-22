Breaking News Bar
 
Senate GOP health bill: Tax cuts for rich

  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber after announcing the release of the Republicans' healthcare bill which represents the party's long-awaited attempt to scuttle much of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017. The measure represents the Senate GOP's effort to achieve a top tier priority for President Donald Trump and virtually all Republican members of Congress.

By STEPHEN OHLEMACHER
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- Senate Republicans' new health bill cuts taxes by nearly $1 trillion over the next decade, mostly for corporations and the richest families in America.

It uses a budget gimmick to comply with Senate rules against adding to the federal government's long-term debt.

The bill would delay a new "Cadillac" tax on high-cost health insurance plans until 2026. Congress has already delayed the unpopular tax until 2020, making it unlikely lawmakers will ever let it take effect.

Senate Republican leaders unveiled a draft of their bill to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's health care law on Thursday.

They argue it would eliminate job-killing taxes enacted under Obama's law. Democrats say the bill is a giveaway to the rich at the expense of others who will lose health insurance.

