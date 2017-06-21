Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/21/2017 9:42 PM

MLS Capsules

By Associated Press
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- Jack McBean scored two goals to double his career total and the LA Galaxy beat the Colorado Rapids 3-1 on Wednesday night.

McBean gave the Galaxy (6-5-4) a 2-1 lead in the 63rd minute, streaking down the center of the box, taking a centering pass from Joao Pedro and hammering a shot past goalkeeper Tim Howard. Romain Alessandrini capped the scoring on a penalty kick in the 71st.

McBean opened the scoring in the fifth minute, and Dillon Serna tied it in the 37th minute.

The Galaxy ran their unbeaten streak to eight games. Colorado (5-9-1) had won three in a row.

MINNESOTA UNITED 3, TIMBERS 2

MINNEAPOLIS -- Abu Danladi broke a tie in the 64th minute and expansion Minnesota beat Portland to snap two-game losing and scoreless streaks.

Danladi scored for the second time this season, handling a ricochet off goalkeeper Jake Gleeson to score from 10 yards.

Minnesota (5-9-2) improved to 5-3 at home, scoring for the first time since a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on May 27. The Timbers (7-7-3) have lost two straight in MLS play, both on the road.

Minnesota's Amobi Okugo opened the scoring in the seventh minute, and Diego Valeri tied it on a penalty kick in the 37th. Christian Ramirez counterd for Minnesota's in the 47th, and Francisco Calvo tied it in the 50th minute.

D.C. UNITED 2, ATLANTA UNITED 1

WASHINGTON -- Patrick Nyarko scored his first goal of the season in the 60th minute and D.C. United rallied to beat expansion Atlanta.

Nyarko took a cross in the box from Ian Harkes and volleyed inside the far post.

Julian Gressel opened the scoring for Atlanta United (6-7-3) in the 17th minute, tapping in a goal from less than 10 feet out on a pass from Yamil Asad. Luciano Acosta tied it for D.C. United (5-8-3) in the 23rd minute.

