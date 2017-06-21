Verlander loses no-hit bid on bunt, Scherzer on bouncer

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Miami. Associated Press

Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer delivers a pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Miami. Scherzer's bid for the third no-hitter of his big league career ended with one out in the eighth inning, and he then gave up two unearned runs as the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the Washington Nationals 2-1. Associated Press

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Hours after Max Scherzer lost his no-hit try on a bouncer that got away, Justin Verlander's bid for a perfect game got broken up by a bunt.

Only five pitchers in major league history have thrown three or more no-hitters. Scherzer and Verlander both got within range of joining them Wednesday.

Verlander shut down Seattle until speedy Jarrod Dyson beat out a drag bunt for a single with one out in the sixth inning. The ball got past Verlander, and the Detroit ace glanced at Dyson as he streaked past first base. The Tigers led 4-0 at the time.

The play was sure to raise questions about the "unwritten rules" of baseball - as in, is it proper to break up a no-hitter with a bunt?

Scherzer held Miami without a hit until A.J. Ellis got an infield single with one out in the eighth inning. The comebacker glanced off Scherzer's glove, and Washington wound up losing 2-1.

"I thought I had caught it," Scherzer said. "When I looked at the glove, it was empty."

Nolan Ryan threw a record seven no-hitters and Sandy Koufax had four. Bob Feller, Cy Young and 1880s pitcher Larry Corcoran each pitched three.

