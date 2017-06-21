Breaking News Bar
 
Sutter's last-second goal gives Orlando 1-1 tie with Seattle

By MARK MOSCHETTI
Associated Press
 
 

SEATTLE -- Scott Sutter headed in a free kick on the last play of second-half stoppage time to lift Orlando City to a 1-1 tie with the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night.

The Lions (7-5-5) were awarded a free kick 12 yards up from the goal line outside the penalty area on the left side. Kaka drove it toward the top of the 6-yard box and Sutter headed it past Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei for his first goal of the season.

Will Bruin scored in the 21st minute for the Sounders (5-7-5). Nicolas Lodeiro gained control of the ball just over midfield on the left side and dribbled toward the box. He sent it ahead to Bruin, who deked around Orlando City defender Jonathan Spector. From 12 yards in front, Bruin shot it under the outstretched right arm of goalkeeper Joe Benditk and into the left corner.

Bruin's goal was his fifth of the year.

The Lions were without leading scorer Cyle Larin for the second straight game. Larin, with eight goals for the season, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence last Thursday. He also missed last Saturday's 3-3 tie at home against Montreal.

