IN Wilmington OH Zone Forecast

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

IN Wilmington OH Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 22, 2017

_____

498 FPUS51 KILN 220243

ZFPILN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Wilmington OH

1041 PM EDT Wed Jun 21 2017

INZ050-220900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Richmond

1041 PM EDT Wed Jun 21 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Muggy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ058-220900-

Fayette IN-

Including the city of Connersville

1041 PM EDT Wed Jun 21 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ059-220900-

Union IN-

Including the cities of Liberty and West College Corner

1041 PM EDT Wed Jun 21 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ066-220900-

Franklin IN-

Including the city of Brookville

1041 PM EDT Wed Jun 21 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ073-220900-

Ripley-

Including the cities of Batesville, Milan, and Versailles

1041 PM EDT Wed Jun 21 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

late this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ074-220900-

Dearborn-

Including the cities of Lawrenceburg and Aurora

1041 PM EDT Wed Jun 21 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ075-220900-

Ohio-

Including the city of Rising Sun

1041 PM EDT Wed Jun 21 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ080-220900-

Switzerland-

Including the city of Vevay

1041 PM EDT Wed Jun 21 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Muggy.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast