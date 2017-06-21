IN Wilmington OH Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 22, 2017
_____
498 FPUS51 KILN 220243
ZFPILN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Wilmington OH
1041 PM EDT Wed Jun 21 2017
INZ050-220900-
Wayne-
Including the city of Richmond
1041 PM EDT Wed Jun 21 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Muggy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs
around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
INZ058-220900-
Fayette IN-
Including the city of Connersville
1041 PM EDT Wed Jun 21 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy. Lows
around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid
with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ059-220900-
Union IN-
Including the cities of Liberty and West College Corner
1041 PM EDT Wed Jun 21 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy. Lows
around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ066-220900-
Franklin IN-
Including the city of Brookville
1041 PM EDT Wed Jun 21 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy. Lows
around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ073-220900-
Ripley-
Including the cities of Batesville, Milan, and Versailles
1041 PM EDT Wed Jun 21 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
late this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ074-220900-
Dearborn-
Including the cities of Lawrenceburg and Aurora
1041 PM EDT Wed Jun 21 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy. Lows
around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ075-220900-
Ohio-
Including the city of Rising Sun
1041 PM EDT Wed Jun 21 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy. Lows
around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ080-220900-
Switzerland-
Including the city of Vevay
1041 PM EDT Wed Jun 21 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Muggy.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2017 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast