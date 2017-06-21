IN Forecast for Friday, June 23, 2017
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Anderson;Clouds and sun;85;70;SSW;13;59%;55%;7
Auburn;Partly sunny, warmer;88;71;SSW;8;61%;47%;7
Bloomington;Sun and clouds;84;71;S;9;74%;57%;6
Columbus;Sun and some clouds;86;72;S;10;68%;55%;7
Eagle Creek;Clouds and sun;86;71;SSW;9;62%;53%;7
Elkhart;A morning t-storm;88;71;SSW;12;62%;85%;6
Evansville;Not as hot;82;71;S;12;67%;72%;3
Fort Wayne;Partly sunny;88;71;SSW;10;61%;45%;6
Gary;Warmer;92;69;SW;14;46%;69%;7
Goshen;Partly sunny;88;71;SSW;12;61%;77%;7
Huntingburg;Not as warm;81;71;S;11;77%;74%;3
Indianapolis;Clouds and sun, warm;85;70;S;9;64%;56%;6
Knox;Sunny intervals;88;70;S;13;60%;66%;7
Kokomo;Some sun, more humid;87;71;S;13;64%;55%;8
Lafayette;Sunny intervals;88;69;SSW;11;65%;55%;7
Muncie;Clouds and sun;88;73;SSW;12;58%;50%;7
Peru;Clouds and sun;88;71;S;13;62%;55%;7
Shelbyville;Partly sunny;86;72;S;12;65%;58%;7
South Bend;Clouds and sun;88;67;SW;15;61%;75%;7
Terre Haute;Clouds and sun;84;71;SSW;12;64%;56%;6
Warsaw;Clouds and sun;87;70;SSW;8;62%;48%;7
