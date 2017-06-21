Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
IN Forecast

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

IN Forecast for Friday, June 23, 2017

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Anderson;Clouds and sun;85;70;SSW;13;59%;55%;7

Auburn;Partly sunny, warmer;88;71;SSW;8;61%;47%;7

Bloomington;Sun and clouds;84;71;S;9;74%;57%;6

Columbus;Sun and some clouds;86;72;S;10;68%;55%;7

Eagle Creek;Clouds and sun;86;71;SSW;9;62%;53%;7

Elkhart;A morning t-storm;88;71;SSW;12;62%;85%;6

Evansville;Not as hot;82;71;S;12;67%;72%;3

Fort Wayne;Partly sunny;88;71;SSW;10;61%;45%;6

Gary;Warmer;92;69;SW;14;46%;69%;7

Goshen;Partly sunny;88;71;SSW;12;61%;77%;7

Huntingburg;Not as warm;81;71;S;11;77%;74%;3

Indianapolis;Clouds and sun, warm;85;70;S;9;64%;56%;6

Knox;Sunny intervals;88;70;S;13;60%;66%;7

Kokomo;Some sun, more humid;87;71;S;13;64%;55%;8

Lafayette;Sunny intervals;88;69;SSW;11;65%;55%;7

Muncie;Clouds and sun;88;73;SSW;12;58%;50%;7

Peru;Clouds and sun;88;71;S;13;62%;55%;7

Shelbyville;Partly sunny;86;72;S;12;65%;58%;7

South Bend;Clouds and sun;88;67;SW;15;61%;75%;7

Terre Haute;Clouds and sun;84;71;SSW;12;64%;56%;6

Warsaw;Clouds and sun;87;70;SSW;8;62%;48%;7

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Forecast

