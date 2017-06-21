Police: Man killed woman, then himself on Chicago Skyway

Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting that killed multiple people on the Chicago Skyway early Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Chicago. The shooting prompted an early-morning closure of part of the expressway that connects the city with Indiana. (Alyssa Pointer/Chicago Tribune via AP) Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Authorities say a man gunned down a woman believed to be his wife during an argument early Wednesday on a major Chicago expressway before he shot and killed himself.

Police had not been able to identify the couple as of late Wednesday morning, but they completed the initial stage of their investigation and reopened the Chicago Skyway, which connects Chicago and Indiana, about five hours after the 4:15 a.m. shooting.

The two were driving on the expressway when the vehicle stopped and the woman climbed out, Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. The man followed her for a short distance, shot her several times before he climbed back in the vehicle and shot himself, he said.

The car traveled a short distance before it crashed. Nobody else was injured. Witnesses told investigators the two were shouting at each other shortly before the shooting.

Guglielmi said investigators believe that the two were married but they were continuing to try to verify their identities.

The shooting highlights what is a growing concern for both Chicago police and the Illinois State Police: A growing number of instances of gunfire on the main roads in and out of the city.

The number of shootings on Chicago-area expressways has climbed from nine in 2012 to 54 last year, according to the state police.