6/20/2017

Phillip Fulmer named special adviser to Tennessee president

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- University of Tennessee President Joe DiPietro has hired former Volunteers football coach Phillip Fulmer as his special adviser for community, athletics and university relations.

DiPietro announced the hiring Tuesday.

Fulmer had been a candidate for the athletic director job given to John Currie in March . As special advisor, Fulmer will be an ambassador for the Tennessee system statewide, support athletic programs at campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga and Martin, and lobby for the university system with both elected officials and alumni.

DiPietro says Fulmer has been a tremendous asset for more than 40 years, including leading the Volunteers to the 1998 national championship. Fulmer calls this a special opportunity for him after working with DiPietro as a volunteer for a couple years.

